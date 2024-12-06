Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sadiq Khan made Pak special emissary on Afghanistan

Sadiq Khan made Pak special emissary on Afghanistan
MATEEN HAIDER
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for the appointment of former Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan for the second time.  A Foreign Office notification confirmed the appointment. The position was vacant after the resignation of Ambassador Asif Durrani from the position few months back.  Ambassador Sadiq Khan served on the position during the PTI government but later resigned citing personal reasons.  He has also served as Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan and headed National Security Division as secretary.  Sadiq would assume his responsibilities today and would sit in the Foreign Office.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024