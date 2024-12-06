Sadiq Khan made Pak special emissary on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary for the appointment of former Ambassador Muhammad as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan for the second time. A Foreign Office notification confirmed the appointment. The position was vacant after the resignation of Ambassador Asif Durrani from the position few months back. Ambassador served on the position during the PTI government but later resigned citing personal reasons. He has also served as Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan and headed National Security Division as secretary. Sadiq would assume his responsibilities today and would sit in the Foreign Office.