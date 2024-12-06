Salik inaugurates residential complex at historic Katas Raj

Lahore - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the communities belonging to minority religions in Pakistan are endowed with full civil rights and are playing their role in every field including parliament, judiciary, defense, industry, trade, education and health.

“Katas Raj is a great cultural heritage compound of different religions”, he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the residential complex built for Hindu pilgrims at the Katas Raj Temple managed by the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

He said that according to modern requirements, a 36- room building adjacent to the Katas Raj Temples has been constructed at a cost of Rs 19 crore, in which apart from the residential rooms. This has ensured that Hindu pilgrims coming from all over the world including Pakistan and India can stay here with all abilities.

He said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is always striving for the prosperity of all minorities present across Pakistan, renovation and reconstruction of their places of worship. This success is a testament to the dedication of the ETPB administration in ensuring the protection and development of places of worship of non-Muslim communities, for which I congratulate the Chairman ETPB Syed Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman and his entire team.

“I invite the followers of Hindu religion living in Pakistan, India and around the world to visit the Katas Raj Temple and perform their prayers with complete religious freedom and facilities provided by the Government of Pakistan”, the minister remarked.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Syed Atta-ur-Rehman thanked the federal minister and said that ETPB had the full support of the Government of Pakistan and the district governments to serve the minorities in Pakistan and to provide hospitality to the pilgrims coming from abroad. He said that there is a significant change in the historic Katas Raj Temple by adding 36 residential rooms and sub-modern facilities.

In addition to improved facilities, 6000 plants of different species have been planted for the health of the temple environment and conservation of the heritage has been ensured with modern infrastructure and environmental awareness. The ETPB has insulted a 40 kW solar system and spacious parking facilities at the Katas Raj Temple so that Hindu pilgrims and tourists from Pakistan and around the world can enjoy complete facilities.

President of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, PHMMC Mr. Krishan Sharma thanked the federal minister and Chairman ETPB for the construction and renovation of the Katas Raj Complex and said that Hindu religious places of worship in Pakistan are safe. He said that Pakistan is a minority-friendly country and I want to send a message to the Hindu community around the world that they should come to Pakistan and visit their religious places of worship.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, Secretary ETPB Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary Admin Sanaullah Khan, Chief Engineer Haq Nawaz.Shahid Bashir,Deputy Commissioner, DPO, Chakwal and a large number of representatives of the Hindu and Sikh community.