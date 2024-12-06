SC seeks detailed report on illegal constructions in Margalla hills

The Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a detailed report on illegal constructions in the Margalla Hills area.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing a case concerning unauthorized developments on the Margalla Hills.

During the proceedings, a lawyer for a private hotel argued that while their restaurant was demolished following court orders, 134 illegal hotels, restaurants, and bars continued to operate in the area.

Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi emphasized that Margalla Hills is a protected area, declaring all construction within the park illegal. He inquired about the total number of remaining unauthorized structures.

The Municipal Corporation’s lawyer reported that 80 to 132 illegal constructions still existed. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the previous court orders applied to all constructions or were specific to the private hotel. He also criticized the CDA for failing to enforce the court’s decisions.

The Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that around 50 kiosks remained operational on the Margalla Hills, contributing to environmental degradation.

Justice Musarrat Hilali criticized the CDA for violating court directives and highlighted the environmental consequences, citing similar issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Municipal Corporation’s lawyer revealed that even Islamabad Club is within the Margalla Hills National Park territory. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan noted that, according to the 1960 master plan, the SC also falls within the park's boundaries.

Justice Mazhar suggested that the CDA should prioritize addressing illegal constructions around the Margalla Hills before involving other institutions.

Justice Mandokhail reiterated that the focus should remain on illegal developments within the Margalla Hills, rather than shifting discussions to unrelated matters like the SC and Islamabad Club.

The CDA DG informed the court that demolition of kiosks was halted following previous court orders.

Justice Aminuddin Khan directed the CDA to provide a comprehensive report detailing the number of kiosks and other illegal structures on the Margalla Hills.