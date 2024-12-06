Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khwarij militants including a ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay with fixed head money of Rs1 million in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which two Khwarij, including Kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay, were killed, while two khwarij were apprehended,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The killed kharji Khan Muhammad @Khoryay was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing & extortion. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed head money of Rs 1 million on him, it further said. Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District and after an intense fire exchange, six Khwarij were successfully neutralised by the security forces. “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations in district South Waziristan and district Lakki Marwat. President Zardari said the entire nation stood behind the brave security forces. He expressed the national resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism in the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the “Security forces have always stood like a solid wall in front of the enemy to protect our beloved country”. He also expressed the determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.