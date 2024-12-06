Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP operations: ISPR

President, PM pay tributes to security forces for successful operations

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP operations: ISPR
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khwarij militants including a ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay with fixed head money of Rs1 million in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which two Khwarij, including Kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay, were killed, while two khwarij were apprehended,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

 The killed kharji Khan Muhammad @Khoryay was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing & extortion. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed head money of Rs 1 million on him, it further said. Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District and after an intense fire exchange, six Khwarij were successfully neutralised by the security forces. “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations in district South Waziristan and district Lakki Marwat.  President Zardari said the entire nation stood behind the brave security forces. He expressed the national resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism in the country.  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the “Security forces have always stood like a solid wall in front of the enemy to protect our beloved country”. He also expressed the determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

PPP, PML-N agree to resolve issues

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024