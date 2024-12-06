Seven booked for anti-state propaganda on social media

Seven more individuals have been charged with spreading anti-state propaganda and false narratives through social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, allegedly used WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate such material. Authorities confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

This follows a similar crackdown a day earlier, where cases were registered against 12 individuals. Their identities have been verified, sources revealed.

Government Amends PECA to Curb Misinformation

In response to growing concerns over online misinformation, the government has announced amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The proposed changes aim to counter false information and fearmongering on social media, with stricter penalties including up to five years in prison, fines of up to Rs 1 million, or both.

A draft proposal outlines the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), empowered to block or remove content that targets national institutions, spreads hate speech, or instills fear. The DRPA will also issue directives to remove content undermining law enforcement agencies or individual reputations.

The government emphasized that these measures are critical to safeguarding national institutions and public trust while addressing the growing misuse of digital platforms.