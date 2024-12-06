Sher Afzal Marwat faces 15 cases in Islamabad, confirms police

Islamabad police confirmed on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat is facing charges in 15 cases registered in the federal capital.

This information came to light during a hearing at the Islamabad High Court, where Marwat sought details of the cases filed against him.

During the hearing, Marwat contended that despite a previous court order, police attempted to arrest him while he was present in court. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema assured the court that all relevant FIRs had been included in the report submitted to the court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned the DSP about the number of sealed FIRs mentioned in the report and directed him to submit copies of these sealed FIRs for further review.

In his remarks, Justice Arbab noted to Marwat, "The injustices happening now are the same as those that occurred when your party was in power."

Marwat also pointed out that the Punjab police had not yet provided any reports. In response, the court issued notices to the Punjab Inspector General of Police.

It is worth mentioning that last Friday, the Islamabad High Court had directed the Ministry of Interior and other concerned parties to provide a detailed report on the cases against Sher Afzal Marwat, with instructions to submit it by December 6 (today).

