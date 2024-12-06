Sindh announces exam schedule for matric, intermediate students

KARACHI - The Sindh Education Department’s steering committee has decided that matriculation (9th and 10th grades) exams will commence on March 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, intermediate (11th and 12th grades) exams will begin on April 15, 2025. The results for matric exams are expected by July 15, and intermediate results will be announced by August 15.

The committee also resolved that the new academic year for schools will start on April 1, 2025, while colleges will begin their academic session on August 1, 2025. Winter and summer vacation schedules will remain as per the previous timetable. Summer vacations are set for June 1 to July 31, while winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to December 31.

Moreover, for the year 2025, the public holidays in Pakistan include Shab-e-Miraj Day (January 28), Kashmir Day (February 5), Shab-e-Barat (February 14), Youm-e-Ali (March 22), Pakistan Day (March 23), Shab-e-Qadr (March 28), Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31–April 3), Labour Day (May 1), Eid-ul-Azha (June 6–7), Ashura (July 5–6), Independence Day (August 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Day (August 9), Allama Iqbal Day (November 9), and Quaid-e-Azam Day (December 25).