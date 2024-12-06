SMBB medical university organises Fistula camp, seminar

LARKANA - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana orginazed a one-day Urogynocolgical Surgical free camp and seminar of Fistula repair at Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana on Thursday. The camp was led by Professor Dr Shabnam Naz and Dr Fouzia Chandio in collaboration with Dr Shershah’s Fistula Foundation Pakistan. During the camp, free surgical operations successfully done of eighth women who suffering from complicated obstetric fistulas and provided them treatment. After successful operations Chandka Medical Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Naiz Dahar CMC Principal Dr Zameer Soomro and Professor Dr Shabnam Naz said that the initiative aimed to restore the dignity and health of these women, who had been suffering in silence for years due to the leakage of urine through the vagina, thus enabling them to reintegrate into their communities. Obstetric fistula develops as a result of obstructed labor, which causes a hole to develop between the urinary bladder and vagina, they added

Obstetrics and Gynecology Department also organized a panel discussion session with abroad experts. On this occasion Vice-Chancellor of SMBBMU, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said “Obstetric fistula is a disease rooted in poverty and early marriages,”

She told Million of young girls are pulled out of school and married at an early age, exposing them to the risks of fistula due to lack of education and access to family planning.

Professor Dr Ralph Chesson said, “Providing surgical care and emotional support to these women is critical in helping them regain their confidence and quality of life.”

Dr Ambreen Saleemi told “It was a privilege to be part of this noble initiative. Obstetric fistula not only affects physical health but also shatters the emotional well-being of women. Camps like this provide not just treatment but also hope and a path toward a dignified life for these women.”

The event brought together expert international fistula surgeons and their team members from the USA. The camp was honored by the presence of renowned experts including: Professor Dr. Ralph Chesson, Louisiana State University, USA Professor Ambreen Saleemi, urogynecologist, USAMayano Ochis, certified nurse-midwife, UCLA, Los Angeles, USA and Large number of doctors, postgraduate trainees, nurses, and midwives were attended the panel discussion session.