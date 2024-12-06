Friday, December 06, 2024
South Korean police open probe into ‘treason’ charges against president over martial law

Anadolu
8:48 AM | December 06, 2024
Police in South Korea on Thursday opened probe into “treason” charges against the country’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing an impeachment vote over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

A special police team is investigating two complaints, including one by a minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, while other was filed by a group of 59 activists, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The complaints also accused former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min of treason and other related charges, it said.

This came after Yoon imposed martial law on Tuesday night but withdrew it within hours after the majority of lawmakers rejected his decision.

Complaints against Yoon have also been filed with the prosecution as well as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

In the wake of his failed martial law move, six opposition parties led by the Democratic Party filed an impeachment motion against Yoon and his former Defense Minister Kim.

While Kim has been relieved from his role after he resigned and has been banned from leaving the country, the impeachment vote against Yoon is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

