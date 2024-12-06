Speakers stress urgent need for national sports policy

Islamabad - Speakers at a roundtable discussion emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive national sports policy that involves all relevant stakeholders.

They highlighted the critical role of sports in promoting national unity and combating extremism. However, concerns were raised about the lack of a strong grassroots structure to foster sports development in Pakistan. Neglect by policymakers, flawed strategies, and insufficient facilities for athletes were cited as major obstacles.

The roundtable, titled “Charting the Course of Pakistan’s Sports: Achievements and Challenges,” was organized by the renowned think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the Department of Arts and Media at Foundation University. The event was held at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Thursday.

The chief guest, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, was joined by notable figures from Pakistan’s sports community, including legendary hockey player and former captain Shehbaz Ahmed Senior, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, former squash champion Qamar Zaman, tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Associate Secretary General of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Rizwan ul Haq Razi, Managing Director of PICSS Abdullah Khan, Senior Research Fellow at IRS Dr Rizwan Naseer, Head of Foundation University Arts and Media Studies Dr. Hina Shahid, President of Alpine Club of Pakistan Abu Zafar Sadiq, Joint Secretary of the Pakistan Basketball Federation Ouj-e-Zahoor, Dean of the Department of Social Sciences at Sarhad University Dr. Abdul Waheed Mughal, National Athlete Yasir Sultan, Rugby Coach Romail Ashraf, Chairman of the Private Schools Association Almas Ayub Saber, and other distinguished guests.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan emphasized the vital role sports play in fostering unity and harmony among people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

“Sports provide a platform for bringing individuals together, promoting teamwork, cooperation, and mutual respect, which are essential for national cohesion,” he stated. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to creating opportunities for young athletes to excel on international platforms.

He further stressed that sports can serve as an effective tool to steer youth away from extremism. “In a country facing challenges like terrorism, sports offer a constructive outlet for young people to channel their energy into positive endeavors.

They instill values such as discipline and teamwork, which are essential in countering extremist ideologies,” he added.

The speakers called for increased collaboration between policymakers, sports organizations, and private stakeholders to strengthen Pakistan’s sports infrastructure. They highlighted the need for better facilities for athletes and greater investment in grassroots initiatives to identify and nurture emerging talent.

The event concluded with a commitment to advancing collaborative efforts and ensuring sports play a central role in the development of Pakistan, both domestically and on the global stage.