Student’s killing sparks protest in PU

LAHORE: - The shooting incident at Punjab University on Thursday that claimed the life of Rana Ammar, a student of Gender Studies department, became a mystery whenthe two main stake holders Punjab University administration and Student body gave conflicting statement about the incident. The university administration claimed that the shooting which led to the death of Rana Ammar occurred outside the university premises. However, the IslamiJamiatTalaba (IJT), a student body, insisted that the tragic event took place within the university walls, adding to the confusion surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting. Rana Ammar, reportedly the vice president of IJT for the Gender Studies Department, was shot around 11 am on Thursday. He sustained three bullet wounds two to the chest and one to the back. He was rushed to Sheikh Zayed Hospital by his friend,Dilawar, in a car but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. Source further disclosed that a third individual named Huzaifa, who was allegedly present in the car at the time of the incident, may have been the one who fired the fatal shots that killed Rana Ammar. The source suggested that Huzaifa either opened fire by mistake or with intent, but fled the scene immediately after Ammar was injured.The source could not confirm whether the shooting occurred within the university premises or outside. Police are investigating whether the shooting occurred on university premises or elsewhere.The police have arrested Dilawar for questioning and are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. While the exact location of the incident remains unclear, the conflicting narratives from the administration and IJT have only deepened the mystery surrounding Ammar’s death. Sources revealed that Ammar had been involved in an earlier altercation a week ago involving gunfire among students in the Gender Studies Department. News of the shooting spread like wild fire in university, prompting outrage among students. Protests erupted on campus and spilled onto the streets as students blocked Canal Road, PMG Chowk, and BhikewalChowk, causing significant traffic disruption. The protesters demanded justice for Ammar and criticized the university administration for its failure to ensure campus security. The protests ended around 5 pm but tensions remain high on campus. The university administration during a press conference categorically denied that the shooting occurred on its premises. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Khalid Mahmood and other senior officials stated that thorough investigations by campus security and police had found no evidence of gunfire at the alleged locations. They reviewed CCTV footage and found no signs of the incident. Officials also claimed that no bullet shells, bloodstains, or eyewitness accounts supported the claim that the shooting took place on university grounds.It was revealed that the deceased student was the nephew of PU’s admin officer RanaIrshad and according to him, the deceased had no connection with any student organization. The administration expressed regret over Ammar’s death but accused IJT activists of politicizing the tragedy. They alleged that IJT members vandalized the administration block, broke windows, and attacked the campus canteen during their protests. PU officials maintained that the university would not succumb to pressure or baseless accusations and urged the public not to believe unverified information.

In contrast, IJT Punjab University Nazim Hafiz Inam criticized the administration’s handling of the incident in a separate press conference. He alleged that the shooting occurred near the gymnasium and accused the administration of failing to prevent firearms from entering the campus. Hafiz Inam demanded the immediate removal of the Chief Security Officer, citing negligence and a lack of accountability. He questioned how weapons could be brought onto university premises and vowed to continue protests until the administration took responsibility.

The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the Punjab University shooting incident. Efforts by this scribe to contact the SP Iqbal Town office for comments yielded no response.