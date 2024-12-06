Supreme Court allows privatisation of PIA

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday withdrew its earlier order of barring the government -from privatisation of the national flag carrier the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) without the permission of the Apex Court.

A six-member constitutional bench of the top court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan conducted hearing of various cases, including PIA privatisation, contempt petition against Justice Mansoor, and a case of land allotment to IT university by CDA in Islamabad.

Earlier the top court had taken a suo motu notice on reports of selling major shares of PIA at a cheaper price. The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, had taken suo motu notice of the issue stopping the process of privatization with intentions to constitute a judicial commission, calculate the losses and probe the causes of heavy losses by the PIA. The order had directed the government not to proceed with the privatisation of PIA without prior permission of the SCP.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, however, withdrew its order in a brief hearing Thursday, paving the way for the government’s plans to go for the privatisation of the national airline.

During the hearing of PIA case, the Additional Attorney General informed the bench that the government had received approval to hire new professionals for PIA, and while the privatisation process was delayed, the airline’s flight operations were no longer restricted.

Justice Khan noted that the government might receive better rates now for the privatisation of PIA, but emphasised that the process must be carried out transparently.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail further remarked that the government must ensure compliance with the court’s order by keeping the court involved in the process.

The Additional Attorney General confirmed that a request had been filed with the court to keep it informed about the privatisation process, to which the court gave its confidence, advising that the process be conducted effectively.

Previously, privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the lack of cooperation by the Ministry of Finance was the reason behind the failed attempt to sell PIA, which did not accept the bidders’ rightful demands. He had also blamed the caretaker government for finalizing a faulty privatization transaction structure, where it left behind a Rs45 billion negative equity on the PIA balance sheet despite taking off liabilities of Rs623 billion.

Meanwhile, the constitutional bench also disposed of the contempt petition against Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The Additional Attorney General informed the court that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was given the contempt notice by the federal ombudsman. He added that the contempt notice was issued when Justice Shah was a judge of Lahore High Court.

The AAG briefed the court that the federal ombudsman has now withdrawn the notice and the miscellaneous petition. In her remarks, Justice Musarrat Hilali said that it seems a high court had issued notices to another high court in this case. Later, the bench disposed of the case.