Surfing Potential

The story of Attiq Ur Rehman and the “Surfers of Bulleji” highlights a burgeoning passion in Karachi’s coastal communities: surfing. Despite limited resources and formal training, young surfers are carving out a unique identity, demonstrating resilience and dedication.

Pakistan’s coastline, while not ideal by global standards, offers enough potential to nurture the sport. These self-taught surfers, often using makeshift boards, display remarkable commitment, even braving cyclone warnings. Surfing could diversify Pakistan’s athletic landscape, traditionally dominated by cricket and hockey, while fostering community pride.

To elevate surfing as a viable sport, investments in equipment, training, and facilities are crucial. This could also boost coastal economies through tourism and promote Pakistan’s natural assets. Supporting surfing could inspire a new generation of athletes to embrace the waves.

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.