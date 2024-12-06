Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Surfing Potential

December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The story of Attiq Ur Rehman and the “Surfers of Bulleji” highlights a burgeoning passion in Karachi’s coastal communities: surfing. Despite limited resources and formal training, young surfers are carving out a unique identity, demonstrating resilience and dedication.

Pakistan’s coastline, while not ideal by global standards, offers enough potential to nurture the sport. These self-taught surfers, often using makeshift boards, display remarkable commitment, even braving cyclone warnings. Surfing could diversify Pakistan’s athletic landscape, traditionally dominated by cricket and hockey, while fostering community pride.

To elevate surfing as a viable sport, investments in equipment, training, and facilities are crucial. This could also boost coastal economies through tourism and promote Pakistan’s natural assets. Supporting surfing could inspire a new generation of athletes to embrace the waves.

NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024