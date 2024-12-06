TDAP, German delegation meet to promote bilateral trade

Karachi - Ms Janine Rohwer from the German Embassy Economic and Political Section and Mr Florian Walther from the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (AHK), met with the Chief Executive and Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday. The Director General of the Textile and Leather Division, also attended the meeting. The discussions revolved around areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment between Pakistan and Germany. The delegates were briefed about the export potential of Pakistan and the role of TDAP in trade promotion. The international exhibitions and exchange of business delegations planned for the business year as well as invitation to relevant business partners of Germany was extended for the forthcoming flagship events of TDAP including FoodAg Manufacturing and Health, Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS) planned in Lahore on 26-27 February 2025 and 16-17 April 2025, respectively.

The concerns regarding delays in business visas for exhibitors and business delegates for the events managed by TDAP were discussed and timelines for expediting the business visas was agreed. The steps taken by Government of Pakistan regarding compliance with the conditions of GSP Plus were also highlighted and the initiatives of TDAP during TEXPO-24 related to

multiple seminars on sustainability and climate change were discussed.

Both sides explored opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment by taking further collaborative steps. The meeting concluded on a positive and constructive note, signaling mutual commitment to strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Germany.