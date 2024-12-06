The Heat Is On

Global warming and climate change are among the most pressing crises we face, driven by greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, nitrous oxide, and water vapour. Human activities, including deforestation, industrial emissions, and overpopulation, exacerbate their levels. Trees, which naturally absorb carbon dioxide, are cut down in vast numbers, while industries emit harmful gases unchecked.

The effects of global warming are catastrophic: melting ice leads to floods, intensified storms, and rising sea levels. Health problems are also on the rise, and the depletion of the ozone layer worsens the situation. On 4 July 1979, Earth experienced its hottest day, with temperatures reaching 62.92°F. The second hottest day followed on 14 August, at 62.40°F. Now, at least 55 million Americans are engaged in researching climate change and its impacts.

To combat this crisis, we must raise awareness and adopt sustainable practices in daily life. Humanity must act decisively to limit consumption and prioritise environmental preservation.

SANA BALOCH,

Hub.