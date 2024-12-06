Friday, December 06, 2024
Three killed in Khairpur motorcycle-tractor collision

Web Desk
9:04 AM | December 06, 2024
National

Three people lost their lives in a tragic accident on Thursday night when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a tractor-trolley in Khairpur, Dunya News reported.

The collision occurred on the Tando Masti Link Road, where a speeding tractor-trolley crashed head-on into the motorcycle, killing all three riders instantly.

Police and rescue teams arrived promptly after being informed, transferring the bodies to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, the police have taken the tractor-trolley into custody from the scene of the accident.

