Trump names former Senator David Perdue as ambassador to China

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has named former Senator David Perdue to serve as ambassador to China.

Trump highlighted Perdue's "valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China," citing his decades-long business career as a key asset.

"As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the US Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

"He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders," he added.

The appointment comes as Trump is threatening to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods unless Beijing takes stronger action to curb the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl.

Trump also picked the head of the Border Patrol Union, Brandon Judd, as ambassador to Chile.

"I am confident Brandon will represent the United States in the same manner as he represented all rank-and-file Border Patrol Agents as the President of the National Border Patrol Council," he said in a statement.