Tsunami warning lifted after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off California

A tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of California on Thursday has been lifted, according to authorities.

The tremor struck just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale. The epicenter is 45 miles southwest of Eureka at a depth of 8 miles, said the US Geological Survey.

The warnings were late canceled by the National Weather Service, which said on its website: "No Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat."

The tsunami warnings affected the states of California and Oregon.

The quake was initially registered as having a magnitude of 6.6, but the USGS later updated it to 7.0.

Residents across northern California's coastal areas and parts of the Central Valley reported experiencing tremors.

There were no immediate reports of damage.