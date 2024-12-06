Two children killed, woman injured in Multan firing

MULTAN - Two children were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Defense residential area of Multan, private news channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday. According to details, a man opened fire and killed his two children in the Defense residential area. A woman was also injured in the same incident. The man after committing a crime also injured himself by gunshot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The Police also reached the spot and started the investigation.

TWO SEMINARY STUDENTS DIE IN ROAD MISHAP

Two students of seminary school were killed in a road mishap held here near cattle market, Adda Billi Wala. According to Rescue officials on Thursday, two students of Khair-ul-Madaris seminary were going on motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them, resulting their on the spot death due to severe head injuries. The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Abdullah s/o Maqbool and 20-year-old Muhammad Asghar s/o Ramzan.

DACOITS KILL MAN IN MULTAN DURING CATTLE-THEFT ATTEMPT

A man was killed and two others were injured due to firing by armed men during a cattle theft attempt. According to Rescue officials, armed men entered a house to steal cattle-heads near Shujabad weaving mill Khanewal Road. However, the cattle owners caught one suspected thief. The other armed men opened fire, killing one on-the-spot and injuring two others. The dead was identified as Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Khan, and the injured were Muhammad Shafqat and Muhammad Adnan. The body and the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.