UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for students

STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An IT-based monitoring system will be introduced for postgraduate medical and resident students in Punjab, University of Health Sciences (UHS) sources told APP on Thursday. The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the UHS approved introduction of an IT-based monitoring system to oversee the academic and research performance of postgraduate and resident students. Initially, the system will be piloted with MS Nursing students. The Directorate of Postgraduate Studies has been directed to prepare and present monthly progress reports to the ASRB for evaluation. Meanwhile, during a recent meeting chaired by the UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the board also reviewed 40 thesis reports for awarding degrees and considered synopses of 23 students for registration in various postgraduate courses.

