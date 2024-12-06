UK train services paralyzed due to nationwide fault

Train services across Britain have been disrupted following a nationwide fault with communication system on Friday.

"There is a nationwide fault with the train's onboard communication system," National Rail said in a statement, mentioning that the fault is related to the radio system between the driver and the signaller.

Services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink network are among affected lines from the fault.

It warned passengers that train services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

"We expect this to continue until 12:00," added National Rail.​​​​​​​