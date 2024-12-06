US Chargéd’Affaires launches police-community together program

ISLAMABAD - US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker yesterday inaugurated the US-funded Pasban Awam Saath (police-community together) Program at a ceremony held here.

The program, a collaboration between Pakistan’s civilian security agencies, the US Institute of Peace, and the US Embassy, aims to transform policing in Pakistan by promoting inclusivity, citizen-focused services, and gender equity.

“This extraordinary partnership stands as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose,” said Baker. “Together, we are making history by empowering women in law enforcement and fostering a new era of citizen-focused policing in Pakistan.” Baker said women in law enforcement have increased by 20% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25% in Balochistan.

The CdA said more than 1,600 women and 70 transgender officers in Punjab have received specialized training. These officers, through the Police Tahaffuz Markaz, have resolved 1,500 cases involving the transgender community.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, the Public Complaint Redressal System has addressed more than 50,000 complaints across 35 districts, fostering trust between citizens and the police, she said.

“These are not just numbers; they represent lives changed, communities strengthened, and trust rebuilt,” Baker highlighted. In conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Baker underscored US initiatives aimed at enhancing safety for women and girls in Pakistan. She pointed to establishment of model police stations with gender desks led by women officers, creation of five new Anti-Rape Crisis Cells offering comprehensive support to survivors, including legal aid and forensic services and launch of a GBV case tracker in partnership with the Asia Foundation and Punjab Prosecution Department, which has now expanded to Sindh and KP to expedite justice.

“These efforts have led to a 60% increase in crimes reported by women and girls in KP, marking a transformative step toward justice and safety,” she maintained. Baker celebrated the achievements of Pakistan’s trailblazing women police officers.

Senior Superintendent Riffat Bokhari and Superintendent Beenish Fatima were honored internationally this year for their exemplary contributions.

“These remarkable women are not just breaking barriers; they are redefining what it means to lead with integrity, courage, and empathy,” she noted.

Addressing the women officers, Baker said, “Your courage moves us, your commitment inspires us, and your sacrifices humble us. On behalf of the United States, we honor your service and pledge to continue supporting women leaders in law enforcement.”

The Pasban Awam Saath Program is a testament to the shared values of equality, justice, and peace between Pakistan and the United States.

“The United States stands steadfast with Pakistan in building a future where women in law enforcement are not just participants but leaders,” Baker affirmed.