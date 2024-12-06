US rejects Amnesty’s report calling Israel’s war in Gaza as a genocide

Washington/ The Hague - The Amnesty International’s characterization of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza as a genocide, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says during a press briefing.

“We disagree with the conclusions of such a report. We have said previously and continue to find the allegations of genocide to be unfounded,” Patel says. He stresses that the US still believes that rights groups play a critical role in providing analysis on what is happening in Gaza, even if Washington disagrees with their findings in this particular instance. Patel also says the US disagrees with the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s characterization of Amnesty International as “deplorable.”

Amnesty International (AI) accused Israel Thursday of “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war last year, saying its new report was a “wake-up call” for the world. The London-based rights organisation said its findings were based on satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork and ground reports from Gazans as well as “dehumanising and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials”. Israel angrily dismissed the findings as “entirely false”, denouncing the report as “fabricated” and “based on lies”. Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard accused Israel of treating the Palestinians in Gaza “as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them. “Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now,” she said in a statement.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a deadly Israeli military offensive on Gaza as Israeli officials vowed to crush the militant group. The Hamas attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

Since then at least 44,580 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, deemed reliable by the UN. Independent UN rights experts have accused Israel several times of genocide, and South Africa dragged the country to the UN’s top court in December 2023 accusing Israel of “violating the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza” in a case which is still ongoing.