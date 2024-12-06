Vawda urges Fazl’s role for political reconciliation

ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister Faisal Vawda yesterday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to lead the efforts to eliminate political hostility and promote reconciliation.

In a meeting at the JUI-F chief’s residence here, the self-proclaimed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his pivotal role in reducing political animosity in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Vawda praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s efforts to foster unity across the political spectrum and highlighted his own commitment to promoting dialogue. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has played an essential role in softening the political hatred that has plagued our nation,” Vawda remarked. He expressed his intention to engage with leaders from various political and religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and others, to end divisive politics. “We cannot allow political rivalry to escalate into hostility or violence. It is time for all stakeholders to come together for the greater good of Pakistan,” he said. Vawda shed light on what he described as the “mistreatment” of JUI-F’s mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the need for fair recognition of political representation.

He also lauded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sincerity towards PTI during critical moments, stating, “My political understanding has deepened through my interactions with Fazlur Rehman.”

The former minister noted that their discussions encompassed key national issues, including madrassa reforms and the 26th Constitutional Amendment, adding that mutual understanding was crucial for progress on these fronts. Highlighting the current political landscape, Vawda proposed a national government and called for unified strategies to create a “win-win situation” for all Pakistanis. Dispelling any misconceptions about the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he reiterated, “No one has betrayed Maulana Fazlur Rehman. We are all united in supporting his vision.