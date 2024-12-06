Friday, December 06, 2024
Vietnam tightens health monitoring after 4 influenza-related deaths

December 06, 2024
HANOI  -  Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has ordered the south-central province of Binh Dinh to manage cross-infection at healthcare facilities after the province reported four deaths from influenza A/H1N1pdm, local media said Thursday. All four deaths were patients aged 50 and older who were diagnosed with severe pneumonia and many underlying diseases upon hospital admission.

Doctors said the influenza A/H1N1pdm deaths appeared to be isolated with no identified epidemiological links. According to the provincial Department of Health, as of Nov. 26, the province reported 842 influenza cases. Among these, 26 cases have been diagnosed with severe pneumonia suspected to be of viral origin. Laboratory testing identified 10 positive cases for influenza A/H1N1pdm, one positive for influenza B, nine negative cases and six cases with pending results.

