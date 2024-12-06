Zimbabwe claim last-over victory to conclude T20I series on a high

BULAWAYO - Zimbabwe delivered a spirited team performance to claim a thrilling two-wicket victory against Pakistan in the third and final T20I at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Although Pakistan clinched the series 2-1 with dominant wins in the first two matches, the hosts ensured they ended the series on a high.Chasing a modest target of 133, Zimbabwe reached the finish line with just one ball to spare. Brian Bennett spearheaded the chase with a composed 43 off 35 balls, including six boundaries and a six. Contributions from skipper Sikandar Raza (19) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (15) kept Zimbabwe in contention despite frequent wickets. The final flourish came from debutant Tinotenda Maposa, whose 12 runs off four balls sealed a memorable win for the home side.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat but managed only 132-7, courtesy of a disciplined Zimbabwe bowling unit. New-ball bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza struck early blows, leaving Pakistan reeling at 19-3 within four overs. Captain Salman Ali Agha steadied the innings with a measured 32 off 32 balls, supported by cameo contributions from Tayyab Tahir (21 off 14), Qasim Akram (20 off 16), and Arafat Minhas (22 not out).

Muzarabani led the attack with figures of 2-25, while Masakadza, Maposa, Ryan Burl, and Richard Ngarava chipped in with a wicket each.Both teams made changes to their lineups for this inconsequential fixture. Pakistan rested key players, including Saim Ayub, M Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, M Hasnain, and Arafat Minhas. Zimbabwe introduced Tinotenda Maposa in place of Trevor Gwandu.

In a post-match talk, player of the match Brian Bennett said: “It’s satisfying to contribute to the team’s victory. With Afghanistan up next, it’s great to carry this momentum forward. I am happy to bat wherever the coach and captain need me. This young team is learning with every game, and finishing the series with a win feels great.”

Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza said: “We aimed to win the series, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. However, backing our youngsters and seeing them deliver is heartwarming. This victory means a lot to us after a tough tour.”

Pakistan CaptainSalman Ali Agha said:”It’s been a fantastic series. I am impressed by how our youngsters stepped up. Personally, I’d have liked to contribute more with the bat, but I am pleased with my overall performance as captain. We will now focus on the upcoming South Africa tour and aim for continued success.”

Scores in Brief

ZIMBABWE 133-8 in 19.5 overs (Bennett 43, Afridi 3-24) beat PAKISTAN 132-7 in 20 overs (Salman 32, Muzarabani 2-25) by two wickets.