Zunaira’s Call for Climate Inclusion

At COP29, Zunaira, a 14-year-old from Hub, Balochistan, emerged as a symbol of hope, advocating for youth inclusion in climate policy. Representing Pakistan, she called for immediate action on renewable energy, clean water, and climate education. Her journey defied cultural norms, showcasing the untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth in combating the climate crisis.

Despite making up 64% of the population, Pakistan’s youth remain excluded from critical policymaking. Countries like Sweden and Germany empower young people through initiatives such as Youth Climate Councils and green education, integrating their voices into national strategies. In contrast, Pakistan’s reactive governance often activates its climate policies, such as the National Action Plan, only after disasters occur.

Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhary highlights the disconnect between Pakistan’s youthful population and its aging leadership, which stifles innovation. Zunaira’s advocacy demonstrates the transformative potential of youth leadership when given the opportunity.

Pakistan’s efforts must focus on embedding green skills into education and creating jobs in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. The Green Youth Hub, though promising, remains underfunded and underutilised. Institutionalised youth participation should become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s climate strategy, ensuring their contributions translate into actionable policies.

Zunaira’s journey from Balochistan to COP29 is a rallying cry for change. By empowering its youth, Pakistan can transform its demographic challenge into an unparalleled opportunity, taking a leadership role in global climate action.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.