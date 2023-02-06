Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 13 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated 1200 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Rawal Town police held 7 kite sellers Yawar Ali, Hassan Nisar, Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Nabil, Riaz, Jahanzeb and Muhammad Younis and recovered 1,035 kites and strings from their possession.

Similarly, Potohar Town Police nabbed six kite flyers Saran, Haseeb, Shayan, Abdullah, Shahzeb and Umar and recovered 155 kites from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against the kite sellers and kite flyers. Cases will be registered against them without any discrimination, he added.