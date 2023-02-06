Share:

ISLAMABAD - he International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) is going to host the First International Conference on Road Safety for Parliamentarians, in collaboration with the ‘Mustehkam Parlimaan’, a EU-funded project implemented by GIZ and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), in Islamabad.

The conference will continue for two days: 8th-9th February 2023. President Dr. Arif Alvi will inaugurate the conference on Wednesday, 8th February 2023.

The IPC Road Safety Conference is bringing together 160 participants from various countries, multiple stakeholders and experts on the subject of road safety. The conference aims to sensitize the legislators on the five pillars recognized by the United Nations in accordance with the resolution passed by the United Nations on Improving Global Road Safety.

President Alvi, President IPC/ Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Secretary General IPC Senator Sitara Ayaz, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and other Parliamentarians will address the conference regarding the Challenges of Road Safety Hazards.

Secretary General Special Envoy on Road Safety Jean Tod and Director General World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will also address the conference via video link. The Global Road safety conference is the first international conference that will host a huge number of International Parliamentarians from around 10 countries including Uganda, Azerbaijan, Spain, Jordan, Libya, Algeria, Guinea, Turkey, Chad and Iran. The international organizations include TURKPA, IPU, and PUIC.

Day one is dedicated to the stakeholders/ experts/ heads of international organizations to highlight the importance of the five pillars of road safety which include: Road Safety Management, Safer Roads and Public Mobility, Safe Vehicles, Safer Road Users and Post-Crash Response, and to shed light on the current situation of road safety measures in Pakistan as well as worldwide.

Day two of the conference will be divided into sessions where the participants will share ideas based on their expertise, followed by an Islamabad Declaration: a document to be outlined on the shared recommendations from each session. The recommendations will be shared as a complete document with consensus, a way forward from the conference.