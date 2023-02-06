Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to express solidarity and support with the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training arranged a series of event at the educational institutions to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with full passion and commitment. On the directives of Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, cultural shows, book fairs, walks, tableaus, awareness sessions, musical shows, arts, essay writing and debate competitions were held in public and private educational institutes in Islamabad to engage students and provide them with a platform to express their opinions and ideas on the current situation in Kashmir. Rana Tanveer Hussain said, “On this day of solidarity we vowed that, we will stand with our Kashmiri Brothers and Sisters and fight for their freedom until they get their right of self-determination”.

In this regards, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organised multiple activities which includes, solidarity walk, interactive session with youth and panel discussion on “Kashmir under Indian Atrocities: Challenges and Prospects”.

On the occasion, Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah called for an end to the Indian atrocities committed in the region. By expressing his solidarity he said, “The people of Kashmir are fighting for their freedom for 75 years and they continue to endure human rights violations and injustices under Indian rule. We the people of Pakistan strongly condemn the atrocities of Indian forces on people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and we strongly support right of self-determination for Kashmiri people as per UN Resolution.”

To mark the day, solidarity walks were also organised by the institutions under the umbrella of Federal Education Ministry in cities across Pakistan to showcase their support for the Kashmiri people and raise awareness about their struggle for self-determination.

National Book Foundation in collaboration with National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad organised a books festival in NSU to spread awareness through the literature. Kashmir Cultural Festivals were also held in the National College of Arts (NCA) and various schools and colleges in Islamabad, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region through music, performances, and traditional cuisines. Allama Iqbal Open University held seminars and walks in the main and regional campuses. Quaid-i-Azam University organised a walk on the campus to show solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.