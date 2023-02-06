Share:

LAHORE-The HBL Pakistan Super League has been synonymous with high-quality fast bowling since its inception in 2016. A distinct feature of the league has been the domination of pacers with four of the five leading wicket-takers in the tournament’s history being fast bowlers.

Feeding into the depth of Pakistan’s pace bowling arsenal, the HBL PSL has produced some talented quicks including Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani who have made a mark on the international stage.

PCB Digital spoke with Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz, as the fast bowlers discussed the mantra to success in T20 cricket, the bowling tactics deployed for different stages of an innings and the impact of HBL PSL on Pakistan’s fast bowling landscape.

Muhammad Amir of Karachi Kings said: “In T20 cricket, you have to understand what the pitch demands from you as a bowler. You do not worry about which batters are on strike, but instead assess what the wicket requires you to do. “If there is swing on offer, I will rely on fuller lengths but if the pitch is slow, I will use the off-cutter as my stock ball. For a strong plan B, you must have different types of deliveries besides conventional swing to outfox the batter.”

Mohammad Wasim Junior of Islamabad United said: “Fitness is central to a fast bowler’s success and bowling rhythm. Bowling an accurate yorker is a difficult task but the more practice you do in the nets, the better you get at executing the effective delivery. “If you are bowling in the first innings, you should dismiss the batters early and keep the opposition restricted to a low score, whereas in the second innings, you can be defensive in your lines and dry up the runs depending on the target.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars said: “Any good batter in the world who has played in the HBL PSL, will always appreciate the standards of fast bowling in the league. “The main reason is that all the fast bowlers here have healthy competition amongst themselves. They are constantly looking to better each other and putting in impressive performances. This is a positive sign for Pakistan cricket that we have good quicks coming through who bowl with some heat.”

Wahab Riaz of Peshawar Zalmi said: “As a bowler, you should be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. You should know how to bowl according to each phase of the innings. The more matches you play and the more experience you gain, you learn important lessons with the exposure. “I keep things very simple in T20s. It is necessary you realise that batters will attack and you can go for runs, but you need to trust the process and not forget the basics.”