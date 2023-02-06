Share:

The schedule of the All Parties Conference (APC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow (February 7) is likely to be changed.

The prime minister has summoned an all-parties conference (ACP) to deliberate on national challenges, including economic crisis and rising terrorism.

The APC is now likely to be held on February 9 with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. the sources said.

PM Shehbaz has decided to gather leaders of all political parties of the country so they can join heads and figure ways out of the prevailing challenges.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was considering attending the All Parties Conference (APC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to sources, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry recommended party chief Imran Khan for nominating Sheikh Rashid and Azam Swati as party’s representatives for the APC.

Fawad Chaudhary was of the view that Sheikh Rashid has served as interior minister and was well aware of the country’s security situation, while Azam Swati was a senior politician.