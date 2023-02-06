Share:

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat conference (APHc) on sunday extended gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation for their continued support of the Kashmir cause at all the international fora. “We are grateful to the people of Pakistan and their government for always standing by the Kashmiris who have been facing the worst form of indian subjugation in the indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” APHc general secretary sheikh Abdul Mateen said while talking to APP. Highlighting the importance of the Kashmir solidarity Day, he said it was not only observed within Pakistan but also across the world where its foreign missions held events and invited dignitaries to sensitize them about the plight of Kashmiris.

He said since the indian forces had closed down the entire occupied valley, gagged the media and imprisoned the political leadership, the commemoration of such days exposed the indian brutalities before the world.

The observance of the Day also helped highlight the message of Kashmiris in print and electronic media, he added. The APHc leader said the Day’s observance was a recognition of the everlasting ideological, geographical, cultural and social ties the people of Pakistan have with their Kashmiri brethren, who had been fighting for decades to liberate themselves from the tyrannic indian rule.

He said the lingering issue warranted the international community’s proactive role for its early resolution and the observance of solidarity Day resonated with that message and at the same time gave further momentum to the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

The APHc general secretary said the Kashmiris had been braving indian suppression for the last seven decades and offering sacrifices, and the Pakistani nation by remembering the Day reminded the international community of the gravity of the Kashmir issue. He said no peace would prevail in the region until the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. The Kashmir issue was a flashpoint as Pakistan and india had already clashed on it.