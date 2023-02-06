Share:

On Saturday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said that a final decision on the venue for the Asia Cup ODI tournament will be taken in March. However, reports emanating from India suggest that the event will be shifted away from Pakistan, with UAE and Sri Lanka being considered as alternate venues. This speculation has been ongoing for a while, and it is a disheartening prospect for the country and the fans as Pakistan was gearing up to host the Asia Cup after a very long gap.

The Asia Cup was initially allotted to Pakistan and was scheduled in September this year, but Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced last October that India will not travel to Pakistan. This is the announcement which prompted former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to write a stern letter to the ACC seeking an explanation for this unilateral announcement, and threatening to not send the Pakistan team to the ODI World Cup 2023 which is to be hosted in India.

This is an unfortunate situation which illustrates how the game has been monopolized by a handful of boards who exercise a disproportionate amount of influence. It is important to point out that Jay Shah is also the Secretary of the BCCI, so it is clear how politics is inevitably influencing this situation.

A meeting of the ACC was held earlier this week at the behest of PCB Chairman Najam Sethi to discuss the Asia Cup hosting situation. There were not a lot of positives for Pakistan as it seems that the ACC is pushing ahead with its decision to shift the venue, but is holding off on making a final decision till March. Jay Shah however is further entrenched in his position, as he stated that India will not be going to Pakistan. He added that a tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have the sponsors back out. This arrogance only shows that the BCCI firmly believes that its players are bigger than the game.

It remains to be seen what the decision will be in March, but things do not look good for the PCB, especially considering the worsening security situation in the county, which will be exploited by Indian officials. If the tournament takes place in the UAE, Pakistan will still be the host, but this will not be much of a consolation.