QUETTA - Balochistan food department has established sale points of flour across the province to ensure the provision of a 20 kg bag of flour for Rs 1510 to provide relief to the masses. The Balochistan government would continue its efforts to ensure the availability of wheat flour at a fixed price in the province, said an official of the Balochistan government. The government would take stern action against vendors and hoarders’ self-imposed increase of prices of wheat flour and other essential com[1]modities. The Chief Minister has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the pro[1]vision of flour items at fixed price and the deputy com[1]missioners should take ac[1]tion against those who were selling flour at high prices and impose fines on them. The district authorities con[1]ducted raids in various areas of the province and recovered thousands of flour bags. The raiding party sealed many godowns and arrested their owners for hoarding.