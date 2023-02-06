Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government is gear[1]ing up to plant 0.3 million trees during the coming spring season in the prov[1]ince in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming. Talking to media, an official of Balochistan government said that the plantation campaign would be started in Balochistan from Febru[1]ary 15, while around 0.3 million trees would be planted across the province in the spring plantation drive. The provincial forest department would distribute saplings among the dwell[1]ers and cultivate plants itself in the spring to achieve its target, he added. He said that the government had de[1]cided to establish model nurseries on the district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation drive through a door-to-door campaign. He ap[1]pealed to the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees en[1]hance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens. He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of the province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees. The official said the planta[1]tion of more fruit trees was important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting the production to potential countries. He added the government had priori[1]tized roadside areas for the drive and the forest department would focus to plant trees in schools, colleges, public parks, government offices and green belts in Quetta and other districts. On a query, he said deforestation will be stopped at all costs, and fines for il[1]legal cutting will be imposed as the protection of forests is our top prior[1]ity. “Mangrove trees would be planted at the coastal areas of the province during the plantation drive,” he add[1]ed. The government would launch a district-wise tree plantation drive in the province to achieve the maximum number of trees plantation, he added.