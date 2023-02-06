Share:

QUETTA - The employees of Local Gov[1]ernment Department Balo[1]chistan were deprived of salaries since the past three months due to persistent decrease in revenue genera[1]tion and rampant corruption. President All Balochistan Municipal Workers Asso[1]ciation, Quetta Muhammad Rahim Baloch told media persons that the main rea[1]son behind non payment of salaries and shortfall in rev[1]enue generation is misuse of resources and corrupt prac[1]tices. The wastage of revenue of the local department has accentuated financial prob[1]lems for the province and if the corruption was not eliminated and money was not collected immediately, the government would be unable to pay salaries to its employees. He lamented that the parking and other lease agreements have not yet been renewed despite pas[1]sage of four years to the expi[1]ry of the agreement. Despite completion of parking plaza at circular road by spending billion of rupees last year, not a single penny is earned by the department from the plaza. Similarly, the main sources of income includ[1]ing Liaquat and other parks have been bunged for the last four years. Apart from that, bicycle and motorcycle stands in the city have not been auctioned for last four years. All their assets should be rented out for generating money and paying salaries to the employees. He urged the authorities concerned to investigate the corruption in the department fix the responsibility of embezzle[1]ment of billion rupees. He demanded generation of the revenue from the resources of local govt department by generating from its assets.