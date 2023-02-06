Share:

RAWALPINDI - A bride was injured by firing at a marriage ceremony in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman. Police have arrested the accused identified as Owais, who is being investigated. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime and the injured woman has been shifted to the hospital. The accused would be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and would be punished, said SP Rawal Maham Khan. Earlier, City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the incident of the bride being injured by firing at the marriage hall near Committee Chowk.