In Pakistan, it is not strange that chicken is also flying. Not the chicken but its prices are sky-high. The price of chicken meat is now Rs650 per kilogram; it seems that the poor cannot even buy a kg to mix with veggies or lentils. With this, the affordability of chicken is a thing of the past. Maybe it would be equivalent to beef after a few days.

The sharp rise in prices is because the authorities have stopped releasing GMO soybean shipments that were arriving from the US. There is a protest of (PPA) the Pakistan Poultry Association on Thursday to pressurize the government to fulfill their demands.

In all this, only the poor are suppressed and grounded due to this much inflation. They are unable to eat broiler meat that they were eating in replacement of mutton and beef.

Rather than focusing on politics, the government should take serious steps to minimize this inflation otherwise the people would find ways to flee from the country.

AINEE MUNIR,

Lahore.