KARACHI-During the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Karachi, a clash broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists outside Karachi Press Club on Sunday, ARY News reported. A series of rallies were held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) by different political parties including PTI and TLP to show solidarity with the people of Kashmiris.

Suddenly, a scuffle broke out between TLP and PTI workers outside the KPC but the PTI leaders intervened and called off the rally.

PTI leaders Raja Azhar, Ataullah, Bilal Ghaffar and Aftab Jahangir reached the Artillery Maidan Police Station to file a case against the TLP leadership for attacking the PTI workers.

On the other hand, TLP workers also reached the police station to register a case against the PTI leaders.

Bilal Ghaffar alleged that the TLP workers attacked the participants of the PTI rally in which a worker sustained injuries. He also held police responsible for doing nothing to maintain law and order situation.