Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has ex[1]pressed condolences over the demise of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. In a condolence message is[1]sued on Sunday, the Chief Minister expressed his sym[1]pathies with the bereaved family. He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the courage of the be[1]reaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.