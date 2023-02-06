Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday directed to take up all possible measures besides evolving an effective system to ensure polio-free Punjab during the polio vaccination campaign. Chairing a meeting at Chief Minsiter’s Office held to review polio eradication steps, he said that a polio eradication campaign would be launched in 13 districts of Punjab from February 13 to 16, 2023 in which 22 million children would be administered polio eradication vaccine drops. Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure 100 per cent im­plementation on the formulated polio eradication campaign and maintained that steps against polio could ensure the bright future of coming genera­tion of the nation and joint efforts would elimi­nate polio disease, he asserted. Secretary Pri­mary and Secondary Health Care (P&SHC) gave a briefing about polio eradication steps and po­lio campaign. Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary (P&SHC), Secretary Information, Addi­tional Secretary (P&SHC), DG Health Services and concerned officials attended the meeting. Provin­cial Minister (P&SHC) Doctor Jamal Nasir attended the meeting via video link.

ITALIAN TEAM DISCUSS COLLABORATION IN AGRI, ENVIRONMENT SECTORS WITH CM

A 13-member delegation of Italian Develop­ment Cooperation Institution headed by Director Luca Maestripieri met with caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Sunday in which matters pertaining to make a collabora­tion in the agriculture and vocational training in­stitutions were discussed. Matters with regard to coping up with environmental pollution and smog with the help of Italian technical assistance were also discussed. Cooperation regarding renewal of GSP Plus status also came under discussion during the meeting. It was agreed during the meeting to extend mutual cooperation for the ag­riculture sector, vocational training and elimination of environmental pollution. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi talking with the delegation stated that the Punjab govern­ment would welcome Italian technical assistance to cope up with smog effectively and expressed his gratitude to Italy for providing access to the Eu­ropean Union markets. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the Punjab government would welcome tech­nical support of Italy to bring improvement in ag­riculture and other sectors. By imparting training to the TEVTA instructors in Italy would provide an opportunity to harmonize the vocational educa­tion of Punjab with the latest requirements. The Head of the Italian delegation remarked that they felt pleased after coming to Lahore and the culture as well as hospital­ity of the people of Punjab is impres­sive. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) gave a briefing about investment opportunities in Punjab while Additional Secretary Environment apprised the delega­tion about air quality index and environmental pollution. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) gave a briefing on investment op­portunities in Punjab while Additional Secretary Environment informed about air quality and en­vironmental pollution.