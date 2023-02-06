Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a grant equivalent to $4.1 million to Patients Aid Foundation (PAF) to replace the old Cyberknife machines and equipment with the latest technology at Jinnah Post Medical Centre (JPMC) so that patients from all over the country could be benefited.

This he said while speaking at a signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Sindh government and the Patients’ Aid Foundation for developing a working partnership at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi for different projects, particularly the Cube knife here at a local hotel on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Executive Director JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool, and donors and philanthropists.

The CM said that he has been told that the Cyberknife facility has a waiting list of around 2000 patients. In order to address this grave situation, the chief minister also announced the Enhancement of the Annual Grant to the Patients Aid Foundation from Rs. 340 million to Rs. 540 million from the next financial year.Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF) has been serving the poor and needy patients at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi since 1991.

Shah said that after the devolution of JPMC to the Sindh government, the Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF) has enhanced its bed capacity from 1100 to 2208 beds for which his government has already notified this new bed strength for the next fiscal year budget for the JPMC. The CM said that the PAF has installed two Cyberknife and Tomotherapy, which were jointly operated by the Sindh govt and the PAF.

“Alhamdulillah, through this joint effort today JPMC is amongst the top 10 centers in the world having two Cyberknifes & Tomotherapy and is the only center on the planet that offers absolutely free cancer treatment with cutting edge technology irrespective of nationality, religion, and ethnicity,” he said.

Shah said that to make this historic partnership formal, the Patients’ Aid Foundation and the Government of Sindh have signed an Agreement for 25 years to operate various facilities at JPMC to further improve the free diagnosis and treatment facilities that would otherwise be beyond the reach of a common person. According to the Chief Minister, the JPMC is the only public sector hospital in Pakistan that offers free PET-Ct & PET-MR irrespective of the type of cancer. “There is no free PET SCAN facility anywhere in Pakistan,” he said and added that in private healthcare centers, it could cost as much as Rs90,000 per scan.

The CM said that the doctors have told him that a cancer patient may require two to three PET scans during the treatment. “Pet scan and cyclotron at JPMC is also a joint project of the Sindh government and Patients’ Aid Foundation, which I had initiated in 2016,” Mr. Shah recalled and said that JPMC entertains the largest number of patients compared to any other center in Pakistan.

The Cyberknife Unit chief Prof Tariq told me that he still has a waiting list of around 2000 patients.

“In order to address this grave situation, I am announcing the approval of Enhancement of the Annual Grant to Patients Aid Foundation for the year 2023-24 from Rs. 340 million to Rs540 million.The chief minister said that Cyberknife offered curative treatment of cancer internationally for as much as $50,000 to $90,000 worldwide which is beyond the reach of the common person.

“Patients from 167 cities of Pakistan and 15 countries have availed this free facility at JPMC and the number of patients are increasing every day,” he disclosed.

Cyberknife Unit head Prof Tariq Mahmood speaking on the occasion said that initially, the JPMC was mostly treating brain cancers but due to awareness in Public, that Cyberknife was the best and safest treatment to cure stage-1 prostate cancer compared to surgery, therefore the number of patients was increasing at a rapid pace. Prof Tariq said: “at present Cyberknife, unit-1 is an older technology that requires more than an hour for each patient. Whereas the newer `TECHNOLGY TO TREAT A PATIENT require less than 15 minutes this unit can treat up to 30 patients in a day.

At this, the chief minister announced funds equivalent to $ 4.1 million as a grant in aid to the Patients Aid Foundation to replace the old Cyberknife with the latest model of Cyberknife at JPMC Karachi so that patients from all over the country could be benefited.

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, speaking on the occasion, said that the provincial government under chief minister Murad Ali Shah has not developed health facilities all over the province where quality treatment was being provided free of cost. Executive Director JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool thanked the chief guest, the chief minister, the donors, and the PAF for their unflinching support to make JPMC one of the world’s best health facilities serving ailing humanity irrespective of any discrimination.

PAF Chairman Mushtaq Chhapra traced the history of his partnership with the Sindh government at JPMC and said that the service was not possible without the support of national and international donors.He also gave details about the construction of the Medical Complex at JPMC for which the CM announced that he would provide equipment, and other related materials once the building was completed.