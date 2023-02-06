Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy and very cold in upper parts of the country during the next the twelve hours.

Rain, thunderstorm and snow is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta five, Murree one, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow over the hills is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus ten and Anantnag five degree centigrade.