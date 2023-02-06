Share:

Controversies and alternate theories are common in Pakistan. People love them, tend to believe them, and are very liberal to share further. Let’s examine the Polio controversy as it is probably the oldest and widest. Today, Pakistan is also the only remaining country along with Afghanistan in which polio is not eradicated.

From the history itself, it is apparent that the polio vaccine is just a vaccine like many other vaccinations. It is also apparent that the West is not promoting the vaccine around the world but also within their own countries and that’s how they have eradicated it from their society. Not only the West, but their rivals such as China and the Soviet Union have and are using it like we would use Nido milk for our children. For all of history the USA and West, if one must choose the biggest threat that ever existed to them, it must be the Soviet Union, not Islam, not Iran, not Iraq. The Soviet Union welcomed the vaccine and even honored the Americans who helped the country.

But what’s the reason for the people of Pakistan having this tendency? While there could be multiple reasons, one, of course, is Education. Pakistan’s literacy rate is 63% while literacy rates of these countries are: Bangladesh: 78.7%, India’s 77.7%, Israel: 97.8%, USA: 99%. Secondary education attainment in Pakistan is 14.85%. For comparison note for these countries: India: 25%, USA: 46.4%, Israel: 49%. Education expenditure in Pakistan is 2% of the GDP. For comparison note for these countries: Bangladesh: 2%, India: 4.6%, USA: 7.2%, Israel: 9%.

It’s time that we make beliefs and decisions based on common sense and verified facts, and not on assumptions and biases. It’s also time that we improve education in Pakistan both numerically and qualitatively.

SYED MUHAMMAD HAMZA,

Faisalabad.