KARACHI-The Sindh government is learnt to have taken notice of the partial closure of Karachi Zoological Gardens, better known as Karachi Zoo, for the public on Feb 3 at the behest of a senior government official for the sake of a private function.

Sources said that Local Government Secretary Najam Shah and his family had arranged a birthday party for his daughter, in defiance of a bar placed on private celebrations at government facilities. Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Ahmed Rajput told media that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the administrative body of the zoo, had asked for a report from the zoo administration to ascertain the facts.

Sources at the zoo said the LG secretary had ordered the zoo’s Mughal Garden closed to the general public so that his family could host a private function. They said it was routine practice for people to celebrate birthdays at the Karachi zoo, but no hurdles should be posed to the general public or visitors.