LAHORE - The death toll rose to four in a roof collapsed in­cident occurred due to a gas pipeline explosion inside a house in Izmir Town area. According to the Rescue 1122, the roof caved in on Saturday owing to the rupturing of the gas pipeline inside the house. On information, the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and started rescue opera­tion to retrieve bodies from the debris. The rescue operation remained continue for almost 24 hours which concluded today (Sunday) morning. The bodies were identified as Haji Muhammad Arif, 80, the owner of the house, Muhammad Tayyab, 52, his son, Shagufta,12, and Anna,12, maids. A team of 60 rescue officials took part in the rescue operation to remove the wreckage while the po­lice had also started investigation.

9 killed, 1,092 injured in 1,053 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

At least nine people were killed, while 1,092 in­jured in 1,053 traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 601 people were seriously injured who were shifted to differ­ent hospitals, whereas, 486 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medi­cal teams, said spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday. The analysis showed that 558 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.