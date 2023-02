Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTATN - District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat visited the Azam Warsak area near sub-division Wana and checked the security situation in the bazaar. According to a police spokesman, the DPO was briefed about the security situation by the Additional SHO of Azam Warsak Police Station Usman Khan Mehsud over which the former expressed his satisfaction.