Share:

More than 120 people have been killed and over 500 injured as a 7.8 magnitude deadly earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said 76 people are dead as the strong quake struck at 4.17 a.m. and its center was located in Pazarcik district.

Many people are still trapped under their debris of several collapsed buildings and the death toll is feared to rise.

Officials in Syria said at least fifty people are dead as several buildings collapsed there.

The quake was also felt in neighboring countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq.