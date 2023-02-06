Share:

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Sunday arrested a passenger from Karachi airport for traveling on a fake visa. According to details, passenger identified as Waheed, landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Iran on a fake visa. Officials found that the visa stamped on the passport was fake. The FIA sources revealed that the passenger was issued a fake visa by Irani agent for Rs500,000. The suspect was handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for legal formalities. Earlier, FIA Immigration aarrested two passengers for trying to travel abroad on fake documents from Peshawar and Karachi airports respectively. The FIA immigration team successfully conducted an operation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi and arrested passengers travelling abroad on forged papers.